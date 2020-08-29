Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,548,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,618 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Dominion Energy worth $369,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.02. 2,991,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,919. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 105.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

