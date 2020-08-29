Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 121.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $260,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,645,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 277.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $415.98. 321,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.40 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,952,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,395,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,030 shares of company stock worth $8,524,761 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

