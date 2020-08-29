Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,932,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,639,000 after buying an additional 49,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,167,000 after buying an additional 227,829 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,106,000 after buying an additional 320,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,365,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,614,000 after buying an additional 241,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.38. The stock had a trading volume of 398,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.59. Dover has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

