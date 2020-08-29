Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price Down 7%

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares were down 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.19 and last traded at $36.32. Approximately 18,415,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 7,955,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Draftkings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.59.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Draftkings Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $21,295,845.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 758,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Draftkings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

