DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Capitalization Tops $214,670.43

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $214,670.43 and $8,156.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00029843 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00030132 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00016120 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011521 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011500 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

