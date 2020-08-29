Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,759 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 0.7% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,190,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.55. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.