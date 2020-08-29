Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DY opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $57.61.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $209,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $8,020,553.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,059,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,923,911. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

