e-Gulden Trading Up 8.9% This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $41.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00498409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002829 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,962,534 coins and its circulating supply is 17,140,211 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

