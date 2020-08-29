electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Receives $4.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECOR shares. BTIG Research raised shares of electroCore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of electroCore from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

ECOR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 729,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. electroCore had a negative net margin of 1,120.81% and a negative return on equity of 131.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 57,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in electroCore by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in electroCore by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in electroCore by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

