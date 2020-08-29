Elitium Price Tops $1.04 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Elitium token can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00008987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX. Elitium has a market cap of $17.24 million and approximately $126,575.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elitium has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00144643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.46 or 0.01653379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00201756 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00184978 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,651,481 tokens. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

