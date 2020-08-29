Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 121 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,639.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,527.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,385.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,652.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

