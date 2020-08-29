Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 4,091 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 245,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,797,000 after buying an additional 54,717 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $667,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.18. 305,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.