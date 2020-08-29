Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 390.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

Shares of NULV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 44,856 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

