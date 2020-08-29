Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 7.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.9% in the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total transaction of $44,802.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,289 shares of company stock worth $5,080,060. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,107,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,637,948. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.80 and a 200-day moving average of $214.15. The stock has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.