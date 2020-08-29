Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.33. 579,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,398. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $84.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

