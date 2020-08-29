Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,935.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $56.10. 504,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,802. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49.

