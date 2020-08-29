Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 667,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,446,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,696,000 after acquiring an additional 388,734 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. 4,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,275. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.