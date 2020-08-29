Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 650,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.35 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,723. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

