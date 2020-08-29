Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.79 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,972 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Starbucks by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Starbucks by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.00. 9,285,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380,767. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

