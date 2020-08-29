Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $3.14 Million Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.53% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

NYSEARCA:DWX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 92,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,783. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $40.82.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

