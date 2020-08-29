Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,310,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205,249 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,992,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,454.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,815,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,270 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11,019.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 696,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,125. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

