Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6,684.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWX stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 310,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,355. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

