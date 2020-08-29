Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,930,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,544,612. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $293.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

