Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $7.81 Million Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.7% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.60% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 987.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,630.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 102,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $48.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

