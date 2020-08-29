Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $9.98 Million Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 1.41% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 45,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 216,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

IWC traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.77. The stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,536. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $101.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.