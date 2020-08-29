Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. 386,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,050. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74.

