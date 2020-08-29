Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 10,207 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

VWO traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,726,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,767,115. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

