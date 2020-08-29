Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 3,909 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 491,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,797. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57.

