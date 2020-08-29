Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 9,368 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 222,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 50,461 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 1,029,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,035. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57.

