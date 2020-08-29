Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.1% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,434. The stock has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $347.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

