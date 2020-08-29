Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.7% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $207,759,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8,058.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,101,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,262.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,615,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,044 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.55. The stock had a trading volume of 40,571,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,036,328. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57. The stock has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,190,216. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.66.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

