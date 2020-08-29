Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 48,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 357,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $389,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $21.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.