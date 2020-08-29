Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 2,170 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,117,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,351,000 after purchasing an additional 434,231 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,381,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,950,000 after purchasing an additional 129,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,106,000. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,198,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,081,000 after purchasing an additional 189,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,839. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27.

