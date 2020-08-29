Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 2,873 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $60.09. 385,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,073. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.36 and a 12 month high of $66.34.

