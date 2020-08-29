Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 6,079 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,665,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,854. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

