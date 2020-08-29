Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 68,847 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,847 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,828,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,212,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,689,000 after purchasing an additional 775,070 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,143,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,846,000 after purchasing an additional 530,532 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,454,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,282,000.

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.40. 1,262,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,024. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

