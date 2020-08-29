Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 750 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,802 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $523.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,401,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,466. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.91. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $232.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.77.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,617 shares of company stock valued at $119,236,190. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

