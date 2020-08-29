Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28,509.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674,349 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,115,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 354.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 789,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after buying an additional 615,358 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $10,436,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $7,909,000.

NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,283. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.