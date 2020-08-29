Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,311,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,438,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,101,000 after buying an additional 485,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. 179,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,725. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.