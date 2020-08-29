Endor Protocol Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, CoinBene and Coinsuper. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $7.48 million and $155,474.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.00743789 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006314 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041834 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007040 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper, Upbit, Hotbit, Coinall, IDEX, DEx.top, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Kucoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.