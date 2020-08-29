Equal Reaches Market Cap of $380,492.70 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded up 34.1% against the dollar. One Equal token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, DDEX and Mercatox. Equal has a total market cap of $380,492.70 and $3,507.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00145517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.67 or 0.01653562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00201186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00186148 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,244,650 tokens. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

