Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 112.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,115 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,443,000 after buying an additional 2,503,422 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $137,048,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 52.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,962,000 after buying an additional 2,101,662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 58.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,089,000 after buying an additional 1,314,634 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $41,222,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

