Ether-1 Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,657.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $177,612.57 and $15,657.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 36.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,100,620 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

