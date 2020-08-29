Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $539,562.26 and approximately $50,465.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, DigiFinex, EXX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.22 or 0.03498498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00056994 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 101.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 215,045,415 coins and its circulating supply is 173,016,002 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.