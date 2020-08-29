EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $132,353.34 and approximately $696,980.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00081064 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00291148 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039847 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000345 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007926 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

