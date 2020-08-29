Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,186,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.14% of Eversource Energy worth $598,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 96.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 90,254 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 64.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 48.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 167.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ES stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,034. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.38.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

