Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

EVFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ EVFM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 3,560,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,139. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.54). On average, analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Justin J. File acquired 8,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 857,143 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,957,143.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 880,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,481. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 941.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

