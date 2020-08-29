Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €25.44 ($29.93).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €24.26 ($28.54). 834,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.86.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.