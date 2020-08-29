EXMR (EXMR) Reaches Market Cap of $36.20 Million

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. EXMR has a market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EXMR alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001718 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000721 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.