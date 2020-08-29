Expanse (EXP) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $29,651.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

